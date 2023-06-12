NewsVideos
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Panchayat elections are being held in West Bengal. There has been violence again in Bengal during the Panchayat elections. There has been an argument between BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and Bengal Police in Hooghly. The police did not allow the BJP MP to enter.

