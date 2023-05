videoDetails

West Bengal: CBI summons Mamta Banerjee's nephew in teacher recruitment scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Mamta Banerjee's nephew will face CBI today in teacher recruitment scam. Abhishek Banerjee will be questioned in Kolkata today. However, Abhishek Banerjee said that if there is evidence, then CBI should arrest and show it.