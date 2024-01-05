trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706550
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
West Bengal ED Team Attacked: BJP held a press conference on Bengal ED attack and said that TMC goons attacked ED. Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. There is a demand for President's rule in Bengal. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar demanded an NIA investigation into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali today.

