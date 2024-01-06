trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706710
West Bengal ED Attacked: 3 FIRs registered in case of attack on ED team in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
After yesterday's incident of attack on ED and media, 3 FIRs have been registered in Najat Police Station of North 24 Parganas. Police have registered a case against unknown people.

