West Bengal Governor Optimistic As TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested: A New Dawn for Lawfulness?

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expresses optimism as Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan is arrested. Referring to it as a lesson for all, the Governor anticipates a new dawn of lawfulness in the state, hoping for positive changes in the political landscape.

