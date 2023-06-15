NewsVideos
videoDetails

West Bengal: Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombardment ahead of Panchayat elections.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy is fast moving towards India. According to the Meteorological Department, the storm was to hit by 3 pm today. But now Biparjoy storm has once again changed course.

All Videos

Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
play icon22:48
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
play icon9:33
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
play icon5:1
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
play icon8:34
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
play icon3:34
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities

Trending Videos

Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
play icon22:48
Deshhit: The waves will swallow everyone in a jiffy..the effect of Biparjoy is visible..!
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
play icon9:33
Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
play icon5:1
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
play icon8:34
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
play icon3:34
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
Breaking News,West Bengal,West Bengal news,bengali news,West Bengal Violence,bengali latest news,West Bengal weather,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal politics,(west bengal,bengal politics,Bengal violence,live tv bengali,Violence in Bengal,west bengal history,West Bengal tourism,depression in bay of bengal,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023,west bengal with rohit,Bengal news,violence in West Bengal,