West Bengal News: Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan handed over to CBI

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: Shahjahan Sheikh, who tortured the people of Sandeshkhali for 15 years, is now trapped in the clutches of CBI. After the second order of Calcutta High Court, Bengal Police handed over Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI. BJP fiercely targeted Mamata government and West Bengal Police for not following the order of the High Court.

