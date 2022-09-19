West Bengal: People throng markets in Kolkata ahead of ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations

People thronged to new market in Dharmtala, Kolkata on September 18 ahead of ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. Shops were seen beaming with shopping enthusiasts. Whole of Kolkata is getting ready for its biggest festival, Durga Pooja.A local said, “Everyone was at home during the pandemic. After two years people have come out of their houses. They are shopping. This feels good.”

September 19, 2022

