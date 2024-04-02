Advertisement
West Bengal: Suspected Bombs Neutralized in Siliguri - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
In Siliguri, West Bengal, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with the bomb squad, successfully neutralized three suspected crude bombs discovered under a river bridge at Kholachand Fapri. The swift action averted potential danger and ensured public safety in the area.

