West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata

After two 17-year-old school students, who were missing for several days, were found in a roadside ditch near Kolkata, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari on September 07 demanded CBI probe in the matter. “Incident happened on Aug 22. 2 dead bodies were found by police but families weren't informed. Bodies kept in morgue for 12 days. CBI should conduct probe in case,” said LoP S Adhikari.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

