West Bengal: TMC worker shot dead

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead in West Bengal on Saturday. There is tension in the area due to which heavy police force is deployed.
