West Bengal Violence: Ravishankar Prasad reaches Kolkata

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
In the midst of violence, vandalism, arson in West Bengal's panchayat elections, some BJP leaders have reached Kolkata on Wednesday. Ravi Shankar Prasad asked how so many deaths occurred in one panchayat election?
