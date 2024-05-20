Advertisement
West Bengal witnesses chaos amid 5th Phase of Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 20, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
5th phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. Amid voting, another case of chaos is being witnessed between BJP and TMC candidates in West Bengal's Hooghly.

