West Bengal witnesses impact of Remal Cyclone

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

The impact of Remal cyclone is being seen in West Bengal. Strong winds are blowing along with heavy rain. Heavy rains are being witnessed in many districts of West Bengal. Further, Trees have fallen in many areas of Kolkata due to cyclone Remal. The storm has crossed the shores of Khepupara.