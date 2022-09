Western Odisha celebrates famous agrarian festival 'Nuakhai'

A festive spirit gripped western Odisha as people from all walks of life celebrated Nuakhai. Nuakhai is an annual harvest festival, celebrated to welcome the season’s new rice. It is a 3-day long harvest festival.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

