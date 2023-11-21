trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690490
What are the issues in Rajasthan-Telangana elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
When the election campaign in Rajasthan gained momentum, the Kanhaiya Lal murder case gained momentum. The people of Rajasthan have still not forgotten the echo of the slogan 'Separate from head and body'. This was the reason that in order to target the Gehlot government of the Congress, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of intending to destroy Sanatan.
