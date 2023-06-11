NewsVideos
What did Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh say in gestures at the mega rally?

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Indian Wrestling Association President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh targeted women wrestlers by holding a rally in Gonda. He said that what God wills will happen there. at their bar Female wrestler Sakshi Malik said that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is trying to influence the investigation.

