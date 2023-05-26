NewsVideos
What did JAIRAM RAMESH say on Sengol in such a way that there was a dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has termed the government's claims regarding Sengol as false.He said that Sangol is not a symbol of transfer of power, it exposes the BJP-RSS, and added that false narratives have been created about the new parliament.

