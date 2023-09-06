trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658719
What did Lalan Singh say on India VS Bharat controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh gave a big statement on the India VS Bharat controversy. He said that the Modi government is changing history and he wants to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the history and add the name of PM Modi.
