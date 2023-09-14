trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662268
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did PM Modi say on G20 in the rally?

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
PM Modi, who was on a tour of Madhya Pradesh, said on the success of G20 that India has left the mentality of slavery and has started moving forward with the self-respect of becoming independent, the country which takes such a decision, its transformation starts, just now. You have seen a picture of this in G20, G20 is echoing with confidence in the words of children from every village.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift worth crores to Madhya Pradesh
play icon4:33
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift worth crores to Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh NIA Raid News: NIA raid in UP... Suspicion on Pakistan connection!
play icon1:41
Uttar Pradesh NIA Raid News: NIA raid in UP... Suspicion on Pakistan connection!
Ram Mandir Exclusive Video: Why this video of Ram Mandir is attracting everyone
play icon1:52
Ram Mandir Exclusive Video: Why this video of Ram Mandir is attracting everyone
CM Yogi On Sanatan Dharma: Yogi said something like this on Sanatan opponents, everyone was shocked!
play icon4:23
CM Yogi On Sanatan Dharma: Yogi said something like this on Sanatan opponents, everyone was shocked!
Russian President Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit North Korea
play icon3:1
Russian President Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit North Korea

Trending Videos

PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift worth crores to Madhya Pradesh
play icon4:33
PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Visit: Modi's gift worth crores to Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh NIA Raid News: NIA raid in UP... Suspicion on Pakistan connection!
play icon1:41
Uttar Pradesh NIA Raid News: NIA raid in UP... Suspicion on Pakistan connection!
Ram Mandir Exclusive Video: Why this video of Ram Mandir is attracting everyone
play icon1:52
Ram Mandir Exclusive Video: Why this video of Ram Mandir is attracting everyone
CM Yogi On Sanatan Dharma: Yogi said something like this on Sanatan opponents, everyone was shocked!
play icon4:23
CM Yogi On Sanatan Dharma: Yogi said something like this on Sanatan opponents, everyone was shocked!
Russian President Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit North Korea
play icon3:1
Russian President Putin Accepts Kim's Invitation To Visit North Korea
pm modi on g20 summit,G20 summit 2023,pm modi mp visit,Zee News,live news,PM Modi,Hindi News,Latest News,news today,Live TV,Zee News live,trending news,live,Zee News Hindi,Top 100 news,breaking,big news today,zee top 50,Morning news,PM Modi Live,ZEE LIVE,g20 summit delhi,G20 China,Biden,Rishi Sunak,PM Modi Breaking,pm modi mp visit,Chattishgarh visit pm modi,Sanatan Dharma,sanatan dharma controversy,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,PM Modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi latest speech,