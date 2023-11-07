trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685504
What did PM Modi say on Mahadev App scam?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Mahadev betting app became a big issue in Chhattisgarh elections and after the revelations related to it just before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself started raising this issue in his election rallies. A glimpse of which was once again seen in Surajpur, where after the formalities of welcoming the PM on the stage, he took the mike and started talking about the Mahadev App.
