trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did the BJP spokesperson say about the resignation of Manipur CM Biren Singh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The incident of brutality with two women in Manipur has disturbed the whole country. But the political atmosphere has heated up regarding this. The opposition is busy besieging the government on this issue. Due to which the round of allegations and counter-allegations has started. The opposition is demanding the resignation of CM Biren Singh.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Women are the real 'target' in the war of communities!
play icon26:58
DNA: Women are the real 'target' in the war of communities!
DNA: Analysis of massive devastation caused by landslide in Raigad.
play icon7:34
DNA: Analysis of massive devastation caused by landslide in Raigad.
DNA: Seema is the 'main lead' of the ISI script?
play icon14:31
DNA: Seema is the 'main lead' of the ISI script?
Gravitas: Chinese president Xi calls former US diplomat an 'old friend'
play icon3:57
Gravitas: Chinese president Xi calls former US diplomat an 'old friend'
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider will go to jail!
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider will go to jail!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Women are the real 'target' in the war of communities!
play icon26:58
DNA: Women are the real 'target' in the war of communities!
DNA: Analysis of massive devastation caused by landslide in Raigad.
play icon7:34
DNA: Analysis of massive devastation caused by landslide in Raigad.
DNA: Seema is the 'main lead' of the ISI script?
play icon14:31
DNA: Seema is the 'main lead' of the ISI script?
Gravitas: Chinese president Xi calls former US diplomat an 'old friend'
play icon3:57
Gravitas: Chinese president Xi calls former US diplomat an 'old friend'
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider will go to jail!
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Seema Haider will go to jail!
Manipur Viral Video,manipur viral video 2023 latest,manipur viral video 2023 latest full video,manipur viral video 2022 latest red,manipur woman video,manipuri video girl,4th may manipur,4 may manipuri news,4 may 2023 manipur news,Manipur news today,manipur woman naked march,manipur shocking news,manipur shocking video,shocking video of two woman,Shocking viral video,Viral video,viral video news,viral video news 2023,Zee News,kasam samvidhan ki,