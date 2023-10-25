trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679937
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did UN Chief Guterres do?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Israel Hamas War: United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting was held on Israel and Palestine war. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said that Hamas' attacks on Israel were not sudden. It is not right for all Palestinians to be punished for Hamas attacks. Now Israel, angry over the statement of Antonio Guterres, has demanded the resignation of UN Chief Guterres. After all, what did UN Chief Guterres do that there is a lot of uproar?
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan Bharatpur News: Sambit Patra challenges Priyanka Gandhi
play icon7:26
Rajasthan Bharatpur News: Sambit Patra challenges Priyanka Gandhi
Controversial statement of Priyanka Gandhi before the elections
play icon3:3
Controversial statement of Priyanka Gandhi before the elections
Israel's most dangerous brigade will destroy Hamas!
play icon3:55
Israel's most dangerous brigade will destroy Hamas!
Strange 2,000-Year-Old Stone Faces Uncovered During Amazon River Drought | Amazon River
play icon1:43
Strange 2,000-Year-Old Stone Faces Uncovered During Amazon River Drought | Amazon River
Kangana Ranaut Meets Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon, Defines Hamas Militants As
play icon1:41
Kangana Ranaut Meets Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon, Defines Hamas Militants As "Modern-Day Ravana"

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Bharatpur News: Sambit Patra challenges Priyanka Gandhi
play icon7:26
Rajasthan Bharatpur News: Sambit Patra challenges Priyanka Gandhi
Controversial statement of Priyanka Gandhi before the elections
play icon3:3
Controversial statement of Priyanka Gandhi before the elections
Israel's most dangerous brigade will destroy Hamas!
play icon3:55
Israel's most dangerous brigade will destroy Hamas!
Strange 2,000-Year-Old Stone Faces Uncovered During Amazon River Drought | Amazon River
play icon1:43
Strange 2,000-Year-Old Stone Faces Uncovered During Amazon River Drought | Amazon River
Kangana Ranaut Meets Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon, Defines Hamas Militants As
play icon1:41
Kangana Ranaut Meets Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon, Defines Hamas Militants As "Modern-Day Ravana"
Antonio Guterres on Israel Hamas War,Israel Hamas War,antonio guterres on israel,antonio guterres on israel video,israel vs hamas,israel palestine conflict,un antonio guterres on israel,Israel Palestine,Israel Hamas War Update,hamas surprise attack on israel,hamas on israel,antonio guterres hamas comments,antonio guterres hamas comments un,israel hamas conflict,Israel Gaza,hamas attacks on israel,antonio guterres on israel un video,antonio guterres ne kya kaha,