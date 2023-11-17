trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688924
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What happened in the meeting of two superpowers?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met in California on Wednesday. Both China and America see each other as enemies. The main objective of this meeting was to reduce the tension between the two. Biden and Jinping met during the APEC i.e. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.
Follow Us

All Videos

Fake doctor gang caught in Delhi
Play Icon13:44
Fake doctor gang caught in Delhi
India in the final...Pakistan in 'shock'
Play Icon11:50
India in the final...Pakistan in 'shock'
DNA: DNA test on climate pollution
Play Icon4:29
DNA: DNA test on climate pollution
Sikandar Bakht accuses Rohit Sharma of fixing the toss
Play Icon8:48
Sikandar Bakht accuses Rohit Sharma of fixing the toss
Israel-Gaza War: IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Hidden In Al-Shifa Hospital
Play Icon1:43
Israel-Gaza War: IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Hidden In Al-Shifa Hospital

Trending Videos

Fake doctor gang caught in Delhi
play icon13:44
Fake doctor gang caught in Delhi
India in the final...Pakistan in 'shock'
play icon11:50
India in the final...Pakistan in 'shock'
DNA: DNA test on climate pollution
play icon4:29
DNA: DNA test on climate pollution
Sikandar Bakht accuses Rohit Sharma of fixing the toss
play icon8:48
Sikandar Bakht accuses Rohit Sharma of fixing the toss
Israel-Gaza War: IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Hidden In Al-Shifa Hospital
play icon1:43
Israel-Gaza War: IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons Hidden In Al-Shifa Hospital
Joe Biden,meeting,Biden,President Biden,biden meeting,biden xi meeting,President Joe Biden,biden administration,joe biden xi jinping,xi jinping biden,biden xi jingping,leaders meeting,biden foreign policy,apec finance ministers meeting 2023,Greeting,biden asia trip,joe biden net worth,biden xi,Joseph Biden,biden xi apec summit,video,Chinese President Xi Jinping,Jinping,Xi Jinping,xi jinping in san francisco,investing,