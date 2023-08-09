trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646833
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked the Modi government in the Parliament. During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi came out giving flying kisses towards the BJP MPs while leaving.

All Videos

BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
play icon0:34
BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani
play icon1:46
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani
Women MPs of NDA files complaint regarding Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss in Parliament
play icon1:42
Women MPs of NDA files complaint regarding Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss in Parliament
play icon1:7
"Only Misogynistic Man Can Give Flying Kiss..." Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's Kiss Gesture
Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul's remark over Nuh, Manipur Violence
play icon6:45
Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul's remark over Nuh, Manipur Violence

Trending Videos

BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
play icon0:34
BJP to start familyism, corruption Quit India campaign from today
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani
play icon1:46
Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Haldwani
Women MPs of NDA files complaint regarding Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss in Parliament
play icon1:42
Women MPs of NDA files complaint regarding Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss in Parliament
play icon1:7
"Only Misogynistic Man Can Give Flying Kiss..." Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's Kiss Gesture
Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul's remark over Nuh, Manipur Violence
play icon6:45
Smriti Irani gets furious over Rahul's remark over Nuh, Manipur Violence
rahul gandhi flying kiss,rahul gandhi flying kiss complaint,complaint,complaint against rahul gandhi flying kiss,complaint against rahul gandhi,fir against rahul gandhi,राहुल गांधी,Rahul Gandhi,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion,lok sabha avishwas prastav,pm modi vs rahul,monsoon session of parliament 2023,Zee News,breaking,live now,Latest News,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi speech,