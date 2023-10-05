trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671343
What happened to Sanjay Singh in Rouse Avenue Court?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrest Rouse Avenue Court: Today Sanjay Singh appeared in Rouse Avenue Court. Rouse Avenue Court said that when the phone has been confiscated, then what is the need for remand. The court said- why does the seized phone require custody? In response to the court's question, ED said that a transaction worth Rs 2 crore took place. This transaction took place at Sanjay Singh's house. Dinesh Arora has also said the same in his statement. In such a situation, remand is necessary to investigate the data found in the phone.
