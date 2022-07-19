What happens if 'Work-from-home' becomes a legal right? | Zee English News | Broad View

In January last year, a standing order was issued by the Government of India asking employers and employees to fix working hours and other conditions of service on the basis of mutual agreement. This move of the government was being considered as a symbolic step towards work from home at that time, because at that time employees of most companies were doing work from home due to Covid in the country.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

In January last year, a standing order was issued by the Government of India asking employers and employees to fix working hours and other conditions of service on the basis of mutual agreement. This move of the government was being considered as a symbolic step towards work from home at that time, because at that time employees of most companies were doing work from home due to Covid in the country.