What Is 'Group Tag' Feature On Instagram Stories? Know How It Will Change User Experience

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
A new feature that would allow users to tag multiple persons in a story with a single mention is apparently being tested by Instagram. Before, users had to remove a distinct mention sticker for each person they wanted to tag.

