What is in the FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Details have come to the fore in the case of sexual abuse registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is accused of misbehaving with minor wrestlers. Earlier, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had said that if the case of one is proved against me, then I will be hanged.

