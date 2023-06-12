NewsVideos
What is the mood of the people of Maharashtra regarding the assembly elections?

Jun 12, 2023
This month is completing one year of Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi snatching power and coming to power of BJP and Shiv Sena Shinde faction in Maharashtra. How much has the politics of Maharashtra changed in this one year? What does Marathi Manush think about the split in Shiv Sena? And the biggest question is that if assembly elections are held today, with whom will the people of Maharashtra support? All these questions will be answered today in the biggest opinion poll of ZEE NEWS and MATRIZE.

