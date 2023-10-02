trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670093
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What is the opinion of the general public on caste census in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
In Bihar, Nitish government has released the caste census figures. According to statistics, the number of backward castes in Bihar is 27 percent and the number of extremely backward castes is 36 percent. The number of Hindus is 82 and Muslim population is only 18 percent.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA Why did Bihar conduct caste census?
play icon7:21
DNA Why did Bihar conduct caste census?
Non Stop News: 50 big news of today
play icon6:30
Non Stop News: 50 big news of today
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar!
play icon29:33
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar!
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
play icon6:49
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
play icon4:1
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur

Trending Videos

DNA Why did Bihar conduct caste census?
play icon7:21
DNA Why did Bihar conduct caste census?
Non Stop News: 50 big news of today
play icon6:30
Non Stop News: 50 big news of today
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar!
play icon29:33
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar!
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
play icon6:49
Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
play icon4:1
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
Bihar caste census,Bihar caste survey,bihar caste census news,caste census in bihar,bihar caste census report,bihar caste census report update,bihar caste based census,caste based census bihar,Caste based census,caste census bihar news,caste census bihar,caste survey,caste based survey,bihar caste based survey,caste-based survey,caste survey bihar,caste based census in bihar,Sourabh Raaj Jain,sourabh raaj jain dna,Zee News,bihar caste census updates,