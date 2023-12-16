trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699591
What is the real reason behind the burglary in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Big news is coming related to security breach. The Special Cell team is continuously interrogating the accused. Meanwhile, there is news that the Special Cell team has gone out with three vehicles regarding accused Neelam. It is being told that Neelam can be taken to Jind. Here the Special Cell team will try to collect more evidence of conspiracy on the basis of interrogation of accused Neelam.

