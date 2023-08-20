trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651403
What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has once again made a big statement regarding China, Rahul Gandhi, who went on a tour of Ladakh, alleged that the Chinese army has entered Ladakh… He said that even if the Modi government says that even an inch of land is under the occupation of China I am not..but the local people of Ladakh are saying that the place where they used to take their animals for grazing, that pasture is now under the occupation of China...These people can no longer go to those pastures...
