trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664658
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What is Women's Reservation Bill? 7 hours discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Today is the third day of the special session of Parliament. Today the Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in the Lok Sabha from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. After that the bill can be passed.
Follow Us

All Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship on Rishi Panchami?
play icon3:36
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship on Rishi Panchami?
Daily Horoscope, 20th September 2023 | Daily Rashifal | Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:0
 Daily Horoscope, 20th September 2023 | Daily Rashifal | Shiromani Sachin
Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in Lok Sabha today, opposition's displeasure over the bill
play icon0:38
Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in Lok Sabha today, opposition's displeasure over the bill
India gave a befitting reply to Canada, now Justin Trudeau gave clarification
play icon1:2
India gave a befitting reply to Canada, now Justin Trudeau gave clarification
World Cup 2023: Adam Gilchrist Feels Sachin And Dhoni Should Mentor India Team For Championship
play icon2:3
World Cup 2023: Adam Gilchrist Feels Sachin And Dhoni Should Mentor India Team For Championship

Trending Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship on Rishi Panchami?
play icon3:36
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to worship on Rishi Panchami?
Daily Horoscope, 20th September 2023 | Daily Rashifal | Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:0
Daily Horoscope, 20th September 2023 | Daily Rashifal | Shiromani Sachin
Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in Lok Sabha today, opposition's displeasure over the bill
play icon0:38
Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in Lok Sabha today, opposition's displeasure over the bill
India gave a befitting reply to Canada, now Justin Trudeau gave clarification
play icon1:2
India gave a befitting reply to Canada, now Justin Trudeau gave clarification
World Cup 2023: Adam Gilchrist Feels Sachin And Dhoni Should Mentor India Team For Championship
play icon2:3
World Cup 2023: Adam Gilchrist Feels Sachin And Dhoni Should Mentor India Team For Championship
PM Modi,special session of Parliament,parliament special session 2023,special session of parliament 2023,Women Reservation Bill,women reservation in Parliament,women reservation in news,women reservation in india,women reservation bill news,women reservation bill explained,women reservation bill in rajya sabha,women's reservation bill in indian parliament,women's reservation bill lok sabha,Breaking News,mahila aarakshan bill kya hai,mahila aarakshan,