trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690854
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What problem does Pakistan have with the Indian team?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
This time also Pakistan crossed the boundaries of civility. Out of jealousy towards India, he first raised questions on the toss. Then the World Cup was declared fixed. His expert could see a chip in the ball. Even with so much jealousy, the Pakistanis were not satisfied, so prayers were read for India's defeat in the semi-finals and then the finals.India won 10 matches, losing only in the final. So now it is being celebrated in Pakistan. This is being said to be a system of nature. It is being said that this was the fate of the infidels.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
Play Icon8:30
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
Play Icon9:10
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
Play Icon5:33
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
Play Icon0:58
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers
Play Icon6:47
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers

Trending Videos

DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
play icon8:30
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
play icon9:10
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
play icon5:33
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
play icon0:58
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers
play icon6:47
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers
Pakistan news,pm modi meets cricketers,pm modi meets team india,pm modi meets cricketers today,india lost world cup final 2023,india lost world cup,World Cup,world cup final 2023,Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli,Pakistani Reaction On PM Modi Meet With Indian Team LIVE,pm modi world cup final,shoaib akhtar on kohli,ICC World Cup 2023,pm modi meets rohit and virat,Australia Beats India In World Cup 2023 LIVE,pm modi in stadium,pm modi in india dressing room,