trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Known for her 16-year-long fast to demand repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, ‘Iron Lady of Manipur’ Irom Sharmila appealed for peace in the conflict-torn state, days after the viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob sent shockwaves across the country.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“Chandrayaan-3 will land on…” Union Minister Jitendra Singh gives major update
play icon3:43
“Chandrayaan-3 will land on…” Union Minister Jitendra Singh gives major update
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
play icon1:20
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“Chandrayaan-3 will land on…” Union Minister Jitendra Singh gives major update
play icon3:43
“Chandrayaan-3 will land on…” Union Minister Jitendra Singh gives major update
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
play icon1:20
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony