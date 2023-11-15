trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688521
What steps have been taken to prevent pollution in Delhi?

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Delhi government has been talking about eliminating pollution for the last several years. But could we reduce pollution?...To deal with this problem, willpower is needed, which China has shown...but no government is ready to tell when we will show it.
