What will happen in Bihar now?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
According to sources, Nitish Kumar may resign on January 28 and take oath for the seventh time with the support of BJP. It is also being told that BJP may have two Deputy CMs in Nitish government.

Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!
Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kaal Bhairav from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
