What will happen to Sanjay Singh in 5 days ED remand?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Court Hearing Update : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.
