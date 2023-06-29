NewsVideos
WhatsApp Desktop Users Will Be Able To Video Call With Up To 32 Participants

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly launching an enhanced feature on its Windows desktop app, allowing users to engage in video and audio calls with up to 32 individuals.

