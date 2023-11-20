trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690384
When Modi reached the dressing room, he hugged Mohammed Shami

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Australia once again performed brilliantly and defeated India. This is the sixth time that India has lost to Australia in the World Cup. Let us tell you that this time India has lost to Australia by about 6 wickets. After losing the match, Prime Minister Modi reached the dressing room to meet Team India.
