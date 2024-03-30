Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

When Mukhtar Ansari's name came up in the attack on CM Yogi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest on Saturday in Ghazipur, UP. Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda jail. The opposition is raising questions that Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail. Let us tell you that Mukhtar Ansari's name also came up in the attack on CM Yogi.

All Videos

Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Play Icon44:13
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
Play Icon07:46
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
Big statement of former DGP Vikram Singh on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Play Icon04:53
Big statement of former DGP Vikram Singh on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
AI Video Fuels Rumors Of SRK Taking Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Role in ‘Animal’ - Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Play Icon00:28
AI Video Fuels Rumors Of SRK Taking Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Role in ‘Animal’ - Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi In Mandi Campaign Speech
Play Icon01:22
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi In Mandi Campaign Speech

Trending Videos

Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
play icon44:13
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
play icon7:46
Mukhtar Ansari's dead body left for Ghazipur from Banda
Big statement of former DGP Vikram Singh on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
play icon4:53
Big statement of former DGP Vikram Singh on the death of Mukhtar Ansari
AI Video Fuels Rumors Of SRK Taking Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Role in ‘Animal’ - Fans Can’t Keep Calm
play icon0:28
AI Video Fuels Rumors Of SRK Taking Over Ranbir Kapoor’s Role in ‘Animal’ - Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi In Mandi Campaign Speech
play icon1:22
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi In Mandi Campaign Speech