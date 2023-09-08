trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659336
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
India is all set to host the grand G20 event in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit will be hosted at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan. Preparations and security arrangements are in place for the high-profile G20 Leaders’ Summit . Several steps have been taken by security forces to ensure security for world leaders visiting Delhi. Also, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory with measures to maintain foolproof security arrangements. Notably, PM Modi on Aug 26 apologised to residents of Delhi for “trouble they would face” due to G20 Summit. Delhi Police has also issued an appeal to the people to avoid walking or cycling near India Gate and Kartavya Path areas.
