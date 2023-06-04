NewsVideos
videoDetails

When will 288 lives get justice? 793 injured were discharged

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
288 people lost their lives in the Balasore accident. 793 injured have been discharged from the hospital. At the same time, the treatment of 382 injured is still going on. Rescue operation is over. Now the exercise to clear the line is going on.

All Videos

TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
12:14
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
12:23
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
Balasore Train Accident: The guilty will not be able to escape, PM Modi's warning on the accident
3:27
 Balasore Train Accident: The guilty will not be able to escape, PM Modi's warning on the accident
Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
1:26
Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains

Trending Videos

12:14
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
12:23
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style
3:27
Balasore Train Accident: The guilty will not be able to escape, PM Modi's warning on the accident
1:26
Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident
1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
pm modi om Odisha Train Accident,Pm Modi on Rain Accident,Mansukh Mandavia,health minister of india,Ashwini Vaishnaw,बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident in odisha live,coromandel express train accident live,odisha rail accident,train accident live news,odisha train accident live,