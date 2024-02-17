trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722102
Where Is Sheikh Shahjahan?

Feb 17, 2024
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Political uproar seems to be increasing over the issue of violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Police have stopped BJP leaders from going to Sandeshkhali. Today the police has also banned the BJP delegation. BJP leaders have sat on strike against this. Congress leaders stopped from leaving Sandeshkhali. BJP team reached to meet the Governor.

