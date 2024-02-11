trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720368
Whether the oppressor is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon, says Mufti Manzur Ziyaee

Feb 11, 2024
In Taal Thok Ke, Islamic researcher Manzoor Ziai said that whether the perpetrator of the crime is a Hindu or a Muslim, he should be put in the dungeon.

