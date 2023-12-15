trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699170
Which two Deputy CMs will take oath along with Bhajanlal Sharma?

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Oath Ceremony: After securing a big victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP's Bhajanlal Sharma will take oath as the Chief Minister today. Along with Bhajanlal Sharma, two deputy CMs of the state will also take oath of office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma.

