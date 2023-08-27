trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654435
Who against Modi in 24, till when I.N.D.I.A silence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
To defeat the Modi government in the 2024 elections...the alliance of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. The third meeting of the party is to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Some more parties are expected to participate in the third meeting. That means preparations are being made to further strengthen the alliance. Before the third meeting I.N.D.I.A. Some questions are being raised about the alliance… like… is everything not right in the opposition alliance… is the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. In the face of the post of PM, there is an internal conflict going on.
Chandrayaan has completed 2 out of 3 objectives to reach the moon, ISRO gave the latest update
Chandrayaan has completed 2 out of 3 objectives to reach the moon, ISRO gave the latest update
The war that Pakistan cannot forget, thundered 120 Indians, 3000 Pakistanis fled
The war that Pakistan cannot forget, thundered 120 Indians, 3000 Pakistanis fled
ISRO Chief's big announcement after the success of Chandrayaan 3
ISRO Chief's big announcement after the success of Chandrayaan 3
VHP announces to take out Yatra again in Nuh
VHP announces to take out Yatra again in Nuh
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday

