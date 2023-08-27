videoDetails

Who against Modi in 24, till when I.N.D.I.A silence?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

To defeat the Modi government in the 2024 elections...the alliance of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. The third meeting of the party is to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Some more parties are expected to participate in the third meeting. That means preparations are being made to further strengthen the alliance. Before the third meeting I.N.D.I.A. Some questions are being raised about the alliance… like… is everything not right in the opposition alliance… is the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. In the face of the post of PM, there is an internal conflict going on.