WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency

WHO took the step due to the increasing cases. Monkeypox declared a global health emergency. Appeal to the common people to be alert. Highest number of 11985 cases in Europe.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

