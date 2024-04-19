Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Who instigated violence on Ram Navami in Bengal?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Once again an incident of violence has been seen in West Bengal during Ram Navami. There was a clash during the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad, Bengal on Wednesday (April 17), in which many people were injured. Stones were allegedly pelted at a procession in Shaktipur area of Murshidabad, in which at least 20 people were injured. Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thok Ke on this violence.

All Videos

Congress calls Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh martyrs
Play Icon19:32
Congress calls Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh martyrs
ED made allegations on Arvind Kejriwal's diet
Play Icon10:00
ED made allegations on Arvind Kejriwal's diet
Man Rides Scooter Naked In Nagpur; Viral Video Earns Him 'PK 2.0' Tag
Play Icon00:43
Man Rides Scooter Naked In Nagpur; Viral Video Earns Him 'PK 2.0' Tag
Proof That Hard Work Pays Off - Man's Selfie With New Auto-Rickshaw, Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:11
Proof That Hard Work Pays Off - Man's Selfie With New Auto-Rickshaw, Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: BTS V Dances To Mallika Sherawat's 'Mayya Mayya' In New Jeans
Play Icon00:19
Viral Video: BTS V Dances To Mallika Sherawat's 'Mayya Mayya' In New Jeans

Trending Videos

Congress calls Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh martyrs
play icon19:32
Congress calls Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh martyrs
ED made allegations on Arvind Kejriwal's diet
play icon10:0
ED made allegations on Arvind Kejriwal's diet
Man Rides Scooter Naked In Nagpur; Viral Video Earns Him 'PK 2.0' Tag
play icon0:43
Man Rides Scooter Naked In Nagpur; Viral Video Earns Him 'PK 2.0' Tag
Proof That Hard Work Pays Off - Man's Selfie With New Auto-Rickshaw, Watch Viral Video
play icon0:11
Proof That Hard Work Pays Off - Man's Selfie With New Auto-Rickshaw, Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: BTS V Dances To Mallika Sherawat's 'Mayya Mayya' In New Jeans
play icon0:19
Viral Video: BTS V Dances To Mallika Sherawat's 'Mayya Mayya' In New Jeans